JustUsProductionsEnt Willz drops off his new project, Here, For Now Catalog:Vol.1. Fully Produced by 0racl3. The dope new project features 14 new songs and a guest appearance by Wavy Baby. Willz & 0racl3 put together cohesive new collab that will definitely keep you rocking.

You can stream Here, For Now Catalog:Vol.1 in its entirety below.