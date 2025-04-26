Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 820) “Don’t Invite Them In”

Ice and QueenzFlip return in the latest episode from the JBP as the room is eager to discuss Ryan Coogler’s latest movie ‘Sinners’ (17:42) before turning to all the latest news regarding Shannon Sharpe who says he’s stepping away from ESPN (45:18). Joe calls Pistons assistant coach Jarrett Jack following Game 3 of the Knicks-Pistons series (1:26:55), Shedeur Sanders falls out of the first round in the NFL Draft (1:37:50), and Kevin Gates attends the Lakers game following his comments about Lebron and his wife (1:48:15). Also, Marc Lamont Hill shares his feelings about R. Kelly performing at birthday parties from jail (2:00:30), new music (2:20:55), Ari Lennox & Dreamville part ways (2:25:45), Cornell cancels Kehlani’s performance for supporting Palestine leading Marc to discuss free speech being under attack (2:42:50), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Coco Jones“AEOMG”

Ice | Belly Gang Kushington“75 on 75”

Parks | Ray Vaughn“DOLLAR menu”

Marc | Wu-Tang Clan & Mathematics (feat. Nicole Bus) – “Claudine”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 820 | “Don’t Invite Them In”
