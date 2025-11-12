Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 877) “What’s For You Is For You”

The JBP returns to the airwaves as they kick off the latest episode with a recap of their weekend including Ish’s discusses a Tonight’s Conversation live show (). Max B is home after 16 years (), the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (), and Joe shares his thoughts on the Giants firing Brian Daboll (). The room then shares their thoughts on the Sebastian Telfair documentary () as well as the proposed 50-year mortgages (), and Westside Gun was removed from a WWE event (). Also, Summer Walker’s upcoming album (), beef between Michelle Beadle & Stephen A. Smith (), Marc comments on the passing of Lenny Wilkens (), and much more.

