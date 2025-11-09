Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 351) w/ MONTELL JORDAN

This week we sat down with Montell Jordan for a powerful and emotional conversation about his battle with cancer, a journey that tested his faith, strength, and perspective on life.

With honesty and grace, Montell opened up about the physical and mental challenges he faced, how his family and spirituality carried him through, and how the experience reshaped his outlook on purpose and gratitude.

His story wasn’t just about survival, it was a wake up call about the importance of getting routine checkups and staying proactive with your health. Early detection can save your life, and Montell’s journey is proof that taking care of yourself today can give you the strength and time to live out your purpose tomorrow.