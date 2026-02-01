Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs Family Episode

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, Drink Champs Family!

This year N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN celebrate a major milestone as they celebrate the 10-Year Anniversary of Drink Champs! And to help celebrate this moment the guys are joined by the rest of the Drink Champs family. Instead of one guest, the spotlight is on the people who helped build the brand from the ground up— DrainFlix, Sunny D, Hazardis Soundz, BeatsNdaHood, Mr. Lee, Paul from Drink Champs Sports, Ras Kev, and more—coming together to toast a decade of culture, conversations, and unforgettable moments. 🍾

The crew reflects on the early days of the podcast, the grind it took to turn a raw idea into a global platform, and the wild stories that happened both on and off camera. From behind-the-scenes memories to personal growth, each member shares their role in shaping Drink Champs and keeping its authenticity intact over the years. Expect nonstop laughs, real talk, and plenty of classic Drink Champs energy.

This episode is more than a celebration—it’s a tribute to teamwork, loyalty, and believing in the vision. The family discusses how the brand evolved, the challenges they overcame, and what’s next as Drink Champs enters its next chapter.

Ten years strong. One family. One culture. This is Drink Champs at its finest. 🥂💐💐💐🏆🏆🏆

Spread the love