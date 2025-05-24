Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Queenzflip (Episode 828) “Don’t Tell Me Goodnight”

The JBP’s latest episode kicks off with a debate over barbers (3:00) before the room asks Joe if he is done attending New York Knicks games after they blew a late Game 1 lead to the Indiana Pacers (31:04). Joe then shares his favorite TikTok trend (44:50), Kid Cudi takes the stand in the Puff trial (55:00), and Papoose & Remy Ma continue to go back and forth on social media (1:13:12). Also, GloRilla confirms she got a nose job (1:49:38), no more pennies (1:56:20), Rod Wave arrested in Georgia (2:02:17), Joey Bada$$ has plans for a new album in August (2:11:53), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Reggie Becton – “Die Young”

Ice | YG (feat. Shoreline Mafia) – “HOLLYWOOD”

Parks | Common – “invocation”

Ish | NxWorries (feat. Thundercat) – “KeepHer”