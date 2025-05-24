Music Video: YG ft. Shoreline Mafia – Hollywood

YG links up with members of Shoreline Mafia for his new release, “Hollywood”. In his self-directed video, YG & Shoreline hop out of a limo on a black-and-white set as they flex with bottles and a few baddies.
watch the “Hollywood” video below.
