The JBP begins its latest episode recapping their holiday weekend as Joe addresses the internet and their outrage (30:25) before the cast turns to the news of influencer Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo passing away following a genital enlargement procedure in Thailand (41:20). The room then shares their take on Joey Bada$$ at the Blue Note covering JAY-Z’s ‘Song Cry’ (1:20:30), and Stevie Wonder is doing a 50-year anniversary tour for ‘Songs in the Key of Life’ (1:49:00). Also, more internet outrage as food critic Keith Lee survives a near-death experience (2:01:10), *SPOILER ALERT* a recap of the latest ‘Lioness’ episode (2:38:20), a petition to kick Macklemore off the Ed Sheeran tour (2:52:22), and much more!

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