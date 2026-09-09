Ras Kass and Ab-Soul link up with Dina Rae for their new collab and video “Latency”. Two of the West Coast’s most cerebral and uncompromising voices converge as Hip-Hop legend Ras Kass unveils the official music video for “Latency,” featuring acclaimed rapper Ab-Soul. The visual, directed by Gifted Glitch, transforms one of the most metaphysical moments from Ras Kass’ latest album, Leopard Eats Face, into a cinematic journey through locales in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Watch the “Latency” video below.

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