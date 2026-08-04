Music Video: Gangrene (The Alchemist & Oh No) ft. Ab-Soul – King Taco

Al and Oh No give the Ab-Soul-guested “King Taco,” an official New High Filmz-directed video. The title is merely the crooked storefront sign for one of the more deceptively smooth turns on Better Than McDonald’s. Oh No’s production loosens the duo’s usual grip just enough to let the groove breathe, while The Alchemist’s mix keeps every detail smudged around the edges. Ab-Soul is the record’s necessary third presence. Rather than interrupting Gangrene’s chemistry with a showy guest spot, he settles into its more soulful pocket, giving the track a measured counterweight to The Alchemist and Oh No’s terse back-and-forth.

Watch the “King Taco” video below.

