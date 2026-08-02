Album Stream: Onyx – It All Started in Brooklyn
New Music: Wale ft. Elmiene – Overthink
New Music: Cardi B – AH HA
Music Video: Rome Streetz ft. Westside Gunn – Marathon Or Race
Music Video: Tyla – THAT GIRL
Music Video: Fat Joe ft. Jadakiss, Stove God Cooks & Cool & Dre – The Aroma
Music Video: Chad Hugo ft. Tierra Whack & Leikeli47 – Jumpupw!nya
New Music: Dinner Party, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper & Kamasi Washington ft. 9th Wonder – Peace Of Mind
Onyx return to their New York foundation on their new project It All Started in Brooklyn. Featuring 14 new tracks and a guest appearance by Ayoo Big.
You can stream It All Started in Brooklyn in its entirety below and pick up a copy on Bandcamp.
<a href="https://snowgoons.bandcamp.com/album/it-all-started-in-brooklyn">It All Started In Brooklyn by Onyx</a>
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