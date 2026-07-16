Music Video: Gangrene (The Alchemist + Oh No) ft. Boldy James – Sasquatch

Gangrene reunite The Alchemist and Oh No with Boldy James on “Sasquatch,” the Jason Goldwatch-directed preview of Better Than McDonalds. Their new track “Sasquatch” brings Boldy James into the fold, letting his dry, unhurried delivery cut through a warped backdrop that sounds deliberately rough around the edges. Jason Goldwatch directs the compact official video, framing the record with strange broadcast-style interruptions before Boldy enters during its closing stretch.

Watch the “Sasquatch” video below.

