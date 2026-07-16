Music Video: Future – Konnichiwa

Future continues the visual run surrounding The Real Me with an official video for “Konnichiwa”. Directed by Jerry Production, the clip gives one of the album’s more playful records its spotlight only days after the full project arrived. Produced by Wheezy and ATL Jacob, “Konnichiwa” uses the Japanese greeting as an entry point for Future’s familiar mix of international travel, women, and unchecked excess. His delivery remains the main attraction: clipped phrases give way to slippery melodic runs and sudden high-pitched ad-libs, adding an unpredictable edge to the track’s otherwise controlled production.

Watch the “Konnichiwa” video below.