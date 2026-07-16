Music Video: Pi’erre Bourne – Bleu

Pi’erre Bourne revisits his 2025 album Made In Paris with a Melkiaur-directed official video for the self-produced “Bleu”. Bourne returns to the dreamier side of Made In Paris, which finds him trying to hold together a relationship he has already damaged, delivering blurred melodies over an organ-led beat that carries as much regret as it does bounce. The video follows the song’s mood rather than forcing it into a heavy narrative. Saturated color and carefully composed performance scenes extend the visual identity

Watch the “Bleu” video below.