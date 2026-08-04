Music Video: Lute – Ballad Of Westside Scoop

Lute has released a matching music video for “Ballad of Westside Scoop,” the closing track from HARD TO REACH. “Ballad of Westside Scoop” turns away from the rankings, clout-chasing, and internet noise that make up so much of rap’s daily background hum. His point is not that ambition no longer matters, but that he has stopped letting other people’s measurements define what his work is worth. The official video now brings that final note from HARD TO REACH into focus.

Watch the “Ballad of Westside Scoop” video below.