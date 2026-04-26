Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Ras Kass

Ras Kass sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for a new episode of Drink Champs. He talked about having 36 albums out and what the music game is like now compared to when he first started. We got to hear some crazy stories about him living in the same apartment as Jay-Z and crashing with David Banner back in the day. He also shared his honest thoughts on ghostwriters in hip-hop and why he feels it is a completely different sport. The guys even got into his connections to the early days of the BMF movement and his advice to them. It was a really good talk that covered a ton of hip-hop history and gave a legend his flowers.

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