Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 457) w/ RZA

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legend himself, RZA!

The Abbott himself, shares stories of how he masterminded one of hip hop’s most iconic movements. From Staten Island to Shaolin temples, RZA breaks down the science behind the Wu-Tang legacy, the genius of 36 Chambers, and how he flipped the industry with raw beats and kung-fu wisdom.

But it don’t stop there—he talks producing classics for Killah Priest, Method Man, and even ventures into Hollywood with scores, scripts, and samurai vibes.

This episode’s got jewels: stories about ODB that’ll have you laughing and reflecting, behind-the-scenes Wu Tang stories, and how RZA turned pain into purpose. Plus, expect some real spiritual game and philosophies that only the Chessmaster of hip hop could drop.