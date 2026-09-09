FAT NWIGWE expands her new single “Queen” with The Whack Version featuring Tierra Whack. There are artists who release music, and there are artists who make you reconsider the size of the world they are capable of building. Fat Nwigwe belongs to the latter. Fat & Tierra are two women whose imaginations have never comfortably fit inside anyone else’s boundaries and the record plays into that, “Queen” is a bold celebration of womanhood, self-expression and the power of knowing exactly who you are.

Listen to “QUEEN [The Whack Version]” below.