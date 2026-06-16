New Music: Tierra Whack – TOTEM

Tierra Whack return with her new single “TOTEM”. The latest drop from her upcoming project, WHACK’S MUSEUM, which is set to drop on June 19th. “TOTEM” moves with quick, rubbery energy, letting her voice switch between playful command and sharp little jabs without losing its center. Even when the song is brief, she treats it like a full idea, odd shapes, clipped momentum, a hooky title that sticks, and enough personality to make the track feel less like a teaser than its own strange exhibit.

You can stream “TOTEM” below.