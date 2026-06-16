Video: Ludarcris – Justin Credible Freestyle

Ludacris joins Justin Credible on Power 106 for a two-beat freestyle over Drake’s “Janice STFU” and T.I.’s “Let ’Em Know.” Ludacris has always had one of rap’s most unmistakable deliveries—clean diction, elastic timing, punchlines built to cut through immediately—and that skill set still hits hard when the setting is stripped down to a mic, a beat, and a room waiting for the next bar. He does not have to overcompensate or force the moment. The personality is still there, but the mechanics are what really stand out.

Watch both freestyles below.

