Video: Eve’s Tiny Desk Concert

Eve hits the NPR stage to perform at her Tiny Desk Concert. Eve lets people know how much range sits inside her catalog. The Philadelphia rap icon runs through a tightly packed selection of records that helped define her run across the late ’90s and 2000s, moving from Ruff Ryders grit into crossover hooks without sanding down the edge that made her stand out in the first place. The set includes “Satisfaction,” “What Ya Want,” “Gotta Man,” “Gangsta Lovin’,” “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” “Tambourine” and “Who’s That Girl,” giving the performance a clean arc through some of her biggest and most recognizable moments.

You can watch the full performance below.

