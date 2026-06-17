Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 938) “The 30 Or The 60”

June 17, 2026

The JBP kicks off its latest episode recapping the New York Knicks defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games to claim the Larry O’Brien Trophy (27:14) before the crew discusses their changed perceptions of Victor Wembanyama (51:28). Joe then shares a story with his cohosts (1:26:41), JAY-Z’s 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Reasonable Doubt’ is a Target exclusive release (1:50:40), and NBA lottery pick Darryn Peterson says he will only workout for the Washington Wizards (1:58:58). Also, the latest with Akademiks vs. Charlamagne (2:06:55), James Harden was arrested (2:12:51), in music, new Grammy rules & categories (2:27:10) plus Tiny Desk concerts (2:32:55), Tyra Banks is suing Netflix (2:43:42), Lebron’s comments about stay-at-home women (3:04:18), and much more!

Spread the love

Related posts:

Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 771) “Toxic Poetry” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 781) “Pepticides” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 815) “Al B. Ehhhh” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 821) “The Natty” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 829) “The Thickening Agent” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 928) “Money, Muscles & Movement”
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!