Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 507) Let An OG Put The Tip In

THE KNICKS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS!!!!! The whole crew celebrates Jalen Brunson’s 45-point game to lead the Knicks to their first championship in 53 years! From OG Anunoby’s appearance on Good Morning America, to Mikal Bridges’ Instagram Live stream, there’s been tons of memorable moments since they won, and the guys react. The guys discuss the future of the Knicks’ roster, as well as if Wemby is still in line to be the face of the NBA. Fabolous drops a Knicks’ freestyle, and Cam’ron prepares to face the Knicks’ fanbase after hating on them forever. Rory meets someone from Mal’s childhood at the Nas show, Saucy Santana and Cam Newton’s interview goes viral, and Love Island has taken over the internet. We’ll see you at the parade on Thursday, and Go Knicks!

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