Happy Labor Day! The guys kick off this episode with a weekend recap, while also trying to figure out what Labor Day actually is. Drake announced “FOMO” will be dropping on September 15th, and we unpack some clues of what Drake will be releasing. Complex shares their Top 100 Hottest Rappers Alive list, which raises some questions and debate surrounding Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and others. Kanye sells out Soldier Field, reuniting with Kid Cudi, Big Sean, and 2 Chainz, while also catching backlash from media figures like Charlamagne Tha God and Peter Rosenberg. Ice Spice debuts a new tattoo, we get an album update from Rory, and Mal learns more about Baby D’s family tree. Finally, Joey Bada$$ faces backlash after covering “Song Cry” amid his cheating and breakup rumors, an influencer dies after a penis enlargement surgery, and Rory shares a sentimental moment with Nas, who you may know from changing Rory’s life.

Spread the love