Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 905) “Hertz Platinum”

February 21, 2026

The JBP kicks off its latest episode with new music starting with Baby Keem’s ‘Ca$ino’ (24:50) before turning to Universal Music Group partnering with direct-to-consumer platform EVEN (45:30). The judge in Lil Durk’s trial will allow some of the rappers lyrics to play a role (54:38), Adam Silver and the NBA are planning to put anti-tanking rules in place starting next season (1:14:50), and Joe revisits the America’s Top Model documentary (1:27:45). Also, what happened with Mr. Tendernism (1:45:47), another viral video of Jim Jones (1:52:35), Marc Lamont Hill shares the story of a Florida father receiving a 37-year sentence (2:14:20), Part of the Show (2:25:33), and much more!

