Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 900) “A Whole Tray Of Ice”

The JBP hits 900 episodes as its latest dives into a recap of the 2026 Grammy Awards (24:55) with the crew sharing their thoughts on the speeches and performances (44:25). Shakur Steveson beats Teofimo Lopez Jr. to become a four-division champion (1:21:56), Ice and Joe discuss Plies vs. Trick Daddy (1:36:48) before turning to a recap of Mike Will Made-It vs. Hit-Boy (1:44:30). T-Rex discusses his business dealings with URL (1:59:40), Lil Wayne’s tweet about not being included in this year’s Grammys (2:13:40), the room has a debate over a woman not taking a man’s last name in marriage (2:34:34), and much more!

