Black Soprano Family’s Rick Hyde delivers his new project, Lupara. Produced entirely by Chop La Rok and Rare Scrilla. Featuring eight new tracks and guest appearances by Benny The Butcher, ElCamino, Boldy James, Heem, Fuego Base, Malik, DJ Ambideckstriks, and DJ Q-Bert.

You can stream Lupara in its entirety below. Also check out his new video “East Side” featuring ElCamino.