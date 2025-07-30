Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 847) “From The 19’s”

Joe returns to the couch fresh off vacation as he shares a couple stories from his past week in Turks with his cohosts () before Ice shares his thoughts about a recent Ja Rule, Nelly, & Eve concert (). The JBP then reacts to the mass shooting in New York City over the weekend (), Joe praises the new Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller record () and the State of Hip-Hop following Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist release of ‘Alfredo 2’ (). Also, Deion Sanders is cancer free (), Deandre Ayton’s scandal with an Instagram model (), Tracie Ellis Ross reacts to the death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner leading the room to discuss some of the internet’s feelings over posting pictures after someone’s passing (), Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad (), and much more!

Joe | KenTheMan – “First”

Ice | Starlito & Don Trip (feat. 8Ball & MJG) – “Unrated Version”

Parks | Benny the Butcher – “77 Club”

Marc | Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist (feat. Anderson .Paak) – “Ensalada”