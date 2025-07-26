Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 846) “The Wet In Sweat”

The JBP kicks off their latest episode discussing Joe’s vacation () before turning to Complex’s 2025 Hip-Hop Media Rankings () and Hulk Hogan passing at age 71 (). In new music, the room reacts to Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist ‘Alfredo 2’ (), Marc Lamont Hill shares his thoughts on Tyler, the Creator’s album (), Wale & Pusha T’s ‘Damage Control’ (), and Drake’s new record with Central Cee (). Also, GloRilla was arrested for alleged felony drug possession after her home was burglarized (), the cast shares what makes them a Karen and how they feel about snitching (), Cam Newton and Gillie beef over Jalen Hurts (), Part of the Show () leads into a debate about love bombing (), and much more!

