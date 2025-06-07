Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 832) “Soft Guy Era” (feat. Jeremy Hecht)

With the release of Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VI’, the JBP opens its latest episode discussing the 19-track album (32:50) before bringing in cohost of ‘The Bigger Picture’ Jeremy Hecht to discuss the back and forth between DDG & Halle Bailey (1:32:10). The internet has reacted to the rumors of streamer Duke Dennis having multiple kids (2:24:00), the room shares what they think their ambition level is (2:30:30) before turning to their highlights and areas to improve on in 2025 (2:46:29). Also, the Indiana Pacers take Game 1 of the NBA Finals (2:59:32), Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump (3:18:48), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Ty Dolla $ign – “ALL IN”

Ice | Lloyd Banks – “IF I WAKE UP”

Parks | Bruiser Wolf (feat. Fat Ray) – “Fancy”

Ish | Leon Thomas (feat. Big Sean) – “PARTY FAVORS”

Melyssa | KAYTRANADA (feat. Lucky Daye) – “Look Easy”