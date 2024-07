Eminem gives fans his twelfth studio album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). Featuring 19 new record and guest appearances by Big Sean, BabyTron, JID, Skylar Grey, Bizarre, Ez Mill, Sly Piper, White Gold, and Jelly Roll.

You can stream The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) in its entirety below.