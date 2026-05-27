Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 932) “Fresh Moissanite”

May 27, 2026

The latest episode from the JBP begins with the New York Knicks heading to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers (31:50) before turning to Ray J’s MMA match over the weekend (43:20). Kevin Hart appears on The Breakfast Club and defends Tony Hinchliffe (1:17:30), more on Cheyenne Bryant (1:48:00) plus the latest viral video of her back and forth with Toure (2:05:00). Also, Joe praises Yung Miami’s new single ‘Spend Dat’ (2:14:42), Jim Jones wants to do a Verzuz against Cam’ron (2:20:00), Jaxson Dart introduces Trump during a rally leading to teammate Abdul Carter responding publicly (2:35:22), and much more!

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