Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 379) w/ MAX B & FRENCH MONTANA

On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie Da King & Wallo267 sit down with two true New York rap legends — Max B and French Montana — to talk about their highly anticipated new project Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers dropping May 22nd.

Fresh home after 16 years behind bars, Max B opens up about prison life, staying mentally strong, and finally getting back to the music. Wallo relates to Max’s journey in a real way as the two swap stories about prison chef skills, survival, freedom, and getting back outside with a new mindset.

The conversation also dives deep into the current state of New York hip-hop, the evolution of rap culture, and the debate between the old school and the new generation. From legendary stories to hilarious moments and real talk, this is one of those classic MDWOG episodes you don’t want to miss.