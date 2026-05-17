Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Warren Sapp

May 17, 2026

The legendary Warren Sapp joins the guys for a massive episode of Drink Champs. He gets into his childhood in Florida and what motivated him to make it to the NFL. Sapp breaks down his time with the Hurricanes and playing for iconic coaches like Tony Dungy. He shares some wild stories about Al Davis and what it was really like in the Raiders locker room. The Hall of Famer also gives his honest takes on how the game has changed today. It is a legendary conversation filled with football history and life lessons.

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