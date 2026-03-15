Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 370) w/ FETTY WAP

March 15, 2026

The legendary Fetty Wap joins Million Dollaz Worth of Game for a powerful conversation. Fresh home after serving a 4-year prison sentence, Fetty pulls up to talk about life behind bars, his rise to superstardom, and his highly anticipated new album Zavier.

Fetty Wap reflects on the highs and lows of his journey, from dominating the charts with diamond records to the challenges that led to his arrest. He opens up about how he held it down during his time in prison, what he learned from the experience, and why he’s more focused than ever on making a major comeback in the music industry.

This episode is raw, honest, and full of G.A.M.E. as Fetty shares lessons about fame, mistakes, redemption, and his plans to shake up the charts again.

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