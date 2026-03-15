Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Fab 5 Freddy

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, Fab 5 Freddy!

Hip hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy pulls up to chop it up for a deep dive into the culture he helped bring to the world. Known as one of the original ambassadors of hip hop, Fab 5 Freddy shares unforgettable stories from the early days of the movement, when graffiti, breakdancing, DJing, and MCing were all coming together to create something revolutionary.

Freddy reflects on his role in bridging the gap between downtown art culture and the emerging hip hop scene in the Bronx and Brooklyn. From working with iconic artists and filmmakers to helping bring hip hop to mainstream television through Yo! MTV Raps, he explains how the culture expanded beyond New York and became a global phenomenon.

Throughout the episode, the conversation moves through classic moments in music, art, and nightlife, with Freddy dropping gems about collaborations, historic parties, and the creative energy that defined the era. As always, the drinks are flowing and the stories get better with every round.

Packed with history, humor, and firsthand insight, this episode of Drink Champs is a must-watch for anyone who wants to understand how hip hop culture grew from a local movement into a worldwide force.

Make some noise for Fab 5 Freddy!!! 💐💐💐🏆🏆🏆