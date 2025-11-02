Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 477) w/ Deon Cole

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, Deon Cole!

In this unfiltered and hilarious episode of Drink Champs, comedian, actor, and Emmy-nominated writer Deon Cole sits down with the Champs to share his journey through comedy, television, and Hollywood. From his early days as a writer for Conan O’Brien, to rubbing shoulders with late-night legends, Deon reflects on the ups and downs of breaking into TV and making a name for himself.

He opens up about balancing stand-up with writing gigs, navigating Hollywood as a Black creative, and the lessons he’s picked up working alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment. Along the way, he interweaves personal stories and humor — giving the audience a peek behind-the-scenes of writers’ rooms, celebrity encounters, and the hustle that fuels his success.