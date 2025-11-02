Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 350) w/ G Herbo & Friends

This week on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie & Wallo touch down in Chicago to link with G Herbo for an exclusive look behind the scenes of his Swervo & Friends hometown concert.

Swervo chops it up with the guys about fatherhood, his growth in the rap game, and his upcoming album “LIL HERB” dropping November 7th. Then things turn up when Meek Mill, Rob49, and even Wallo freestyle for Bendadaonn’s stream.

The stage was packed with stars like 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, A Boogie, Hxncho, and more all showing love for Lil Herb’s homecoming. Gillie & Wallo hit the stage with Meek Mill to close out an unforgettable Chicago night.