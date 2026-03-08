Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 369) w/ DILLON BROOKS

NBA villain and defensive menace Dillon Brooks pulls up to the couch with Gillie Da King and Wallo267 for a hilarious and insightful episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

Dillon talks about his journey from Canada to becoming one of the most talked-about players in the NBA. He breaks down the mindset it takes to guard the league’s biggest superstars, addresses his most viral moments on the court, and shares his perspective on the current state of the NBA.

The episode also gets competitive when Gillie but ends up cooks Dillons homie.