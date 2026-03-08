Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ B.G. & DJ Whoo Kid

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, B.G.!

B.G. pulls up for a raw and reflective conversation about his life, career, and the legacy of Southern hip hop. Known as one of the original voices behind the rise of Cash Money Records, B.G. takes fans back to the early days of the New Orleans rap scene and shares stories about building a movement alongside artists like Lil Wayne and Juvenile.

Throughout the episode, B.G. opens up about his journey through the music industry, the challenges he faced along the way, and the lessons learned during his time away. The conversation is filled with classic Drink Champs energy—plenty of laughs, drinks, and unfiltered hip hop history.

Adding to the moment, DJ Whoo Kid makes a special guest appearance, bringing his own stories and industry perspective to the table. Together, the crew reflects on hip hop’s evolution, the importance of authenticity, and B.G.’s lasting impact on the culture.

It’s a powerful and entertaining episode that celebrates resilience, legacy, and real hip hop history.