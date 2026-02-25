Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 906) “Carnival Is Over”

February 25, 2026

The latest episode from the JBP starts with reaction to the controversy surrounding the British Academy Film Awards over the weekend (19:00). T.I. drops a diss record in response to 50 Cent (39:53), Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement (1:10:15), and the cast reacts to Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s appearance on Justin LaBoy’s podcast in which she called men with multiple baby mothers womanizers (1:36:30). Also, *SPOILER ALERT* Season 2 of Paradise arrives (2:04:05), MetGala’s next theme (2:23:50), Marc Lamont Hill discusses Gavin Newsome’s comments in Atlanta (2:36:43), and much more.

