Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 906) “Carnival Is Over”

The latest episode from the JBP starts with reaction to the controversy surrounding the British Academy Film Awards over the weekend (19:00). T.I. drops a diss record in response to 50 Cent (39:53), Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement (1:10:15), and the cast reacts to Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s appearance on Justin LaBoy’s podcast in which she called men with multiple baby mothers womanizers (1:36:30). Also, *SPOILER ALERT* Season 2 of Paradise arrives (2:04:05), MetGala’s next theme (2:23:50), Marc Lamont Hill discusses Gavin Newsome’s comments in Atlanta (2:36:43), and much more.

Spread the love