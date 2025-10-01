Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 865) “Titty F***ing Republicans”

The latest episode from the JBP begins with Bad Bunny being named as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer () before turning to new music including Jeezy’s new album Still Snowin’ (). Joe wants to do a proper review of Young Thug’s new project () as well as react to his thoughts on therapy following an appearance on The Pivot Podcast (), Kai Cenat reaches 1 million subscribers during Mafiathon 3 in which the room reacts to the rap freestyle segments of the stream (), and the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj feud continues (). Also, Diddy’s sentencing takes place later this week (), Joe and Marc react to the New York Mets missing the playoffs (), TELFAR and Timberland collabs (), and much more!

