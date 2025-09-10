Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 859) “The Mikan Drills” Ft. Chance The Rapper

The JBP kicks off its latest episode with the Young Thug interview with Big Bank () which leads into a conversation on whether Thug is carrying any resentment () and the fallout since the YSL trial. Marc Lamont Hill highlights the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame inductees (), Ryan Clark & Peter Shrager’s confrontation on ESPN (), did anyone watch the VMAs (), Dame Dash’s comments to Cam’ron and podcasters (), and Meek Mill complains about low funding from labels (). Also, Chance the Rapper joins the show () to discuss his new album ‘STAR LINE’ as well as the criticisms from his previous project ‘The Big Day’, promoting music, his desire to teach classes, the success of ‘Acid Rap’ and ‘Coloring Book’, upcoming tours, and much more!

