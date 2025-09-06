Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 858) “Man Of The Night”

In the latest episode from the JBP, the room starts with their thoughts and the internet’s reactions to Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ episode 3 () before turning to Latto & Ice Spice’s new record ‘Gyatt’ (). Cardi B is using photos from her court case for her upcoming album which leads to the crew discussing marketing in music (), songs everyone hits the dance floor for (), and Druski’s latest skit has caused some backlash (). The JBP then shares their thoughts on Ciara adding the ‘Wilson’ last name to her and Future’s son (), Kawhi Leonard’s endorsement deal (), Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson are slated to participate in an exhibition fight (), the top-50 greatest female rap albums of all-time (

), and much more!

