Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Queenzflip (Episode 857) “Going On 7”

Off of Joe’s birthday weekend, the JBP opens up its latest episode with a recap of his party on Saturday night () before turning to Maino wanting to do a verzuz with Joe (). Quality Control’s Pierre ‘P’ Thomas addresses Young Thug amid the snitching allegations (), the room shares their thoughts over the viral video of Brittany Renner recording PJ Washington picking up their son (), and the rumors of Funk Flex having a hand in DJ Enuff’s firing after 27 years (). Also, the US Open hat snatcher doubles down (), Beanie Sigel uses AI to assist his voice in new record with Jadakiss (), The Rock is looking slim (), the story of the Von Erich’s (), Drake sits down with Bobbi Althoff once again (), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | RAAHiiM (feat. BEAM) – “WiiCKEDEST”

Parks | Westside Gunn (feat. Brother Tom Sos) – “PRICK”

Ish | Nija – “Heaven”