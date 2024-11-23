Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 778) “Bottom Of The 9th”

The latest episode from the Bionic Six starts with a discussion on dressing your kids for school (2:08) before the room learns that Kendrick Lamar dropped a full album titled ‘GNX’ while recording live (23:36). The JBP then goes song by song reacting to the project while also predicting its first week sales (36:14), Ish has a debate about the ‘bottom of the 9th’ mentality (1:04:00), and Jay Leno suffers an injury after he seemingly fell down a hill (1:08:45). Future’s interview with GQ says he felt slighted on ‘Like That’ as he claims he didn’t know there was a beef (1:22:34), Jussie Smollet’s conviction has been overturned (1:39:52), and Joe learns about premeditated murder (1:47:32). Also, Dr. J is hating again (2:13:45), Joe plays an audio trivia game with his co-hosts (2:33:35), the crew wonders whether Kendrick still has more music coming (2:39:45), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Emanny – “Other Side of Love”

Ice | Emanny (feat. Joe Budden) – “I Messed Up”

Parks | Emanny (feat. Joe Budden) – “Miss Me”

Ish | Tiana Major9 – “alone”

Melyssa | Justelle – “Saturn’s Moon”