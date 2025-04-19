Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 818) “Pod & Order”

The latest episode of the JBP opens with a conversation about men overestimating their abilities (8:30) before the room turns to Lil Wayne’s Rolling Stone interview (44:00). In new music, Mozzy’s album ‘INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS’ releases which includes a Tsu Surf record (52:34), Juan Soto’s comments to the NY Post about no longer hitting in front of Aaron Judge (1:12:35), The Godfather of Harlem Soundtrack (1:28:05), and a new record from Tommy Richman & Sexyy Red (1:32:00). Also, BET+ is bringing a ‘Martin’ spinoff ‘The Varnell Hill Show’ which leads the room to debate which shows or movies they would like to see a spinoff of (1:44:55), Tracie Ellis Ross discusses dating and toxic masculinity in latest podcast interview with Michelle Obama (1:51:44), new charges for Luigi Mangione (2:28:15), more from Drake vs. UMG (2:42:03), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Jacob Latimore – “WIN WIN”

Ice | Mozzy & Polo G – “WHO WANT WAR”

Parks | Wiz Khalifa (feat. Juicy J) – “My Influence”

Ish | SHERIE – “FEELS & FEARS”

Melyssa | ELHAE (feat. DrewsThatDude & J-Louis) – “A.N.O.”