With season 4 of Godfather of Harlem underway, Swizz Beatz calls on Pusha T and Jadakiss for the new record/video “Danger Danger”. Swizzy, Jada & Push rock the three-man cipher with their hard verse. The Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 (Original Series Soundtrack) can be streamed here.

Watch the “Danger Danger” video below.