Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 363) Mecc on My Expert Opinion, Nas Picking Bad Beats, & Tommy Richman

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
2:01 – Zebo’s NBA impact
8:33 – Pizza quality debate
12:06 – Sexy Red’s album future
15:39 – Music industry concerns
18:20 – Balance in music
25:09 – Industry sustainability concerns
27:50 – Industry health concerns
30:34 – Mace’s underrated status
34:43 – Cultural influence checks
36:21 – Jay’s respect in rooms
44:01 – Showcasing abilities
46:34 – Comparing Nas’s albums
49:17 – Millie’s album release
1:00:00 – Podcast unpredictability
1:01:55 – Core fan base
1:03:50 – Navigating drama
1:06:30 – Coexisting peacefully
1:11:55 – Career reflections
1:14:01 – Leadership responsibilities
1:19:30 – Navigating generational gaps
1:21:49 – Buzz Daps explained
1:25:03 – Iconic performance duo
1:29:11 – New album insights
1:31:56 – Hair stylist fees
1:34:01 – Pricing discussions
1:37:05 – Learn to style hair
1:40:04 – Discussing best friends
1:41:46 – Growing up together
1:44:00 – Relationship dynamics
1:49:02 – Men leaving relationships
1:54:01 – Legal implications of abandonment
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!
/ newrorynmal
Leave a Reply