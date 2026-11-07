Adam22 joins the crew, and presses Mal over his PBJ + cheese take, as well as his interactions with a woman who happens to be a recipient of the infamous Moneybags. Adam shares with us the intricacies of the porn world, including how he scouts talent, and what happens when the cameras are off. We get the full origin story of his show, “Plug Talk”, and Adam reveals the only thing that a woman could say to them that would be enough of a turn-off that he wouldn’t shoot with them. Mal and Adam recap Drake’s birthday party, and Adam details the experience of getting invited as the plus one to his wife, Lena the Plug, before we really get into the state of Adam and Lena’s relationship. Adam addresses his “No Jumper is going broke” video from a couple years ago, and explains the difficulty of narrowing down the identity of No Jumper. Rory and Mal question Adam’s intentions for interviewing Pop Smoke’s killer, discuss the narratives that Adam is a “culture vulture”, and the treatment of his former staff members, including Gina Views, AD, and T-Rell. We learn more about Adam’s sex life outside of porn, how he deals with marital issues and balances it with work, and hear some untold details about how “Plug Talk” impacted his household. We wrap up with Adam’s vision for the future of No Jumper, as well as the future of podcasting, and the guys imagine what a podcasters union would look like.

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